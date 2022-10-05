Dubai: New Hindu temple with 16 deities set to open for the public from October 5

According to local media, the newly-constructed Hindu temple in Dubai will be open to the general public from Dussehra on October 5. The temple was first inaugurated on September 1 and will be open to people of all faiths. It is said to be the first community-driven temple in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The temple authorities indicated that the country’s Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, will be the chief guest and the guest of honour will be the Indian Ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir. “We are a community-driven temple founded in 2022. The Hindu Temple Dubai is a space informed by tradition, nurtured by faith and crafted for the future,” the temple authorities said in a statement.

Reportedly the temple will have 16 deities and a Guru Granth Sahib, the Holy Book of the Sikhs. The temple is designed with ornate pillars and a combination of Arabic and Hindu geometric designs on the facade and bells on the ceiling. It will be open between 6.30 am to 8 pm, said the temple authorities. During the temple's soft opening on September 1, thousands of visitors and devotees were allowed inside the premises, said the media reports.



ALSO READ: New Hindu temple to open in Dubai by Diwali 2022

The temple is constructed at Jebel Ali’s ‘Worship Village’ and is an extension of Sindhi Guru Darbar Temple which is reportedly one of the oldest Hindu temples in the UAE. According to the temple website, they encourage pre-booking 30-minute slots which can be done with the following details – name, mobile number, email ID and the number of visitors. They also indicated that a maximum of 4 visitors will be allowed in a group.

According to reports, the temple management will activate a QR-code-based appointment system and the premises can accommodate between 1000 to 1200 visitors every day, however, there is a limit on the number of people who can visit the temple every hour. Furthermore, the cap will be lifted from October 5 and those who booked ahead of their visit will be given entry without any restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE