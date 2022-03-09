Draft will, leave DNA samples if you want to travel to Ukraine: US State Department advisory says

Amid the war in Ukraine, the US State Department has instructed its citizens who intend to travel to Kyiv to write a will and leave DNA samples and also discuss child custody issues before embarking on their journey.

The US government has advised citizens not to travel to Ukraine, however, despite this if someone needs to travel to the warzone the person has been advised to ensure pet care, property and asset management plans including issues related to handling documents and personal data to relatives are sorted out.

The advisory also includes funeral wishes to be discussed beforehand

The United States had pulled its diplomatic staff ahead of the Russian invasion of Ukraine as several nations followed to pull their citizens out of the country.

Also Read in Pics: Ukraine's 'Punisher' drone is targeting Russian supply lines

Amid the fighting, the US ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan called on American citizens who are currently in Russia to leave the country immediately. Sullivan said the embassy can be closed as Putin's regime continues its war with Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russia agreed to open more humanitarian corridors in Ukraine amid large scale bombing of cities as the war entered the 14th day on Wednesday.

Watch: Russia may intensify assault in Ukraine despite setback, warns US intel

Russian officials said "some progress" was made in talks with Ukrainian officials however Ukraine's deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk the government has had a "negative experience" with ceasefires while asking Russia to "keep its promises".

The UN said over 2 million refugees had fled to neighbouring to European countries even as Russia has been hit by a wave of sanctions.

Also Read in Pics: Why has Ukraine been able to stall Russian advance

The Biden administration announced on Tuesday that it will be halting Russian oil imports even as major Western companies including McDonald's, Coca-Cola and others announced they were pulling out of the country.

(With inputs from Agencies)