Dozens injured as ‘technical problem’ causes turbulence on Sydney-Auckland flight

At least 50 passengers sustained injuries, with one being critical, after a technical problem caused a “strong movement” aboard an international flight to Auckland Airport Monday afternoon (Mar 11). As per media reports, 13 patients were transported to Middlemore Hospital by ambulance. The incident occurred at 3:58 pm local time onboard a Chilean airline LATAM aircraft.

Hato Hone St John, a charity that provides ambulance services in New Zealand, said more than 10 vehicles were rushed to the airport in the aftermath of the incident.

LATAM Airlines flight LA800 was flying from Sydney to Auckland when it encountered the technical problem.

“The plane landed at Auckland Airport as scheduled. As a result of the incident, some passengers and cabin crew were affected. They received immediate assistance and were evaluated or treated by medical staff at the airport as needed,” an airline spokesperson was quoted as saying by New Zealand Herald.

“Latam regrets the inconvenience and injury this situation may have caused its passengers, and reiterates its commitment to safety as a priority within the framework of its operational standards,” the statement added.

One woman, who was onboard the flight, said she experienced a “quick little drop” during the incident. “I used to be a flight attendant and this is the first time I’ve ever ... the whole plane just froze,” she said.

The passenger mentioned that she saw at least five people being taken away by paramedics upon landing. She expressed relief at arriving safely in New Zealand and admitted she didn't realise how serious the situation was for other passengers.

An Auckland Airport spokesperson stated that their emergency service team was helping St John following a request for medical assistance from a LATAM Airlines flight from Sydney. More ambulances were also dispatched to the scene. Police acknowledged the incident but directed all further questions to St John.