Donald Trump's marriages have made headlines over the years as his personal life has been marred by several controversies.

Advertisment

He has been married three times.

Who is Donald Trump's first wife?

Trump first married Ivana Trump in 1977, at the time when he was building his real estate empire. The couple became parents to three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.

Advertisment

In her memoir, Raising Trump, Ivana wrote about how she first met Trump when the former US president approached her at a dinner.

“We made polite small talk, no funny stuff at all. He sensed correctly that flirting would not work with me and acted like a gentleman,” Ivana wrote.

The couple also became business associates. Their marriage lasted for over a decade until Ivana came to know about Trump's affair with model Marla Maples.

Advertisment

She learned about the affair when she ran into Maples during their annual family vacation in Aspen.

“This young blonde woman approached me out of the blue and said ‘I’m Marla and I love your husband. Do you?’” Ivana wrote. “I said ‘Get lost. I love my husband.’ It was unladylike but I was in shock.”

She filed for divorce in March 1990.

Donald Trump's second wife

Trump got married to Maples after his separation from Ivana.

“Every step of the way, I was praying, ‘God, please be in this. Please be in this. I do not want to be part of breaking anything up that has a chance',” Maples shared on the ABC News podcast Journeys of Faith with Paula Faris.

She added, “Do I wish more than anything that we could have had this relationship after the divorce papers were signed? Absolutely. With all my heart ... But it didn’t happen that way. Everything had to happen in the way that it did to bring us to where we are now.”

The couple welcomed their first child, Tiffany in 1993.

Their marriage lasted for three years and the two separated in May 1997.

(With inputs from agencies)