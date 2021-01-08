Donald Trump says will not attend Joe Biden inauguration ceremony

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that he will not be present for the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Joe Biden.

"To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th," Trump wrote on Twitter.

This was the third tweet Trump posted following the 12-hour suspension of his account over false claims on US presidential election and inciting violent protesters.

Twitter also warned the US president that his account will be permanently taken down if the platform's rules were violated again.

Trump has repeatedly rejected the victory of Biden in the presidential election in November and called for election rigging despite not providing any evidence to substantiate his claims.

On Wednesday, several pro-Trump protesters attacked the US Capitol causing violence and chaos that left five people dead.

Trump on Thursday finally vowed a smooth transition to Biden after facing backlash over the incident at US Capitol when the session on certification of US election results was ongoing.

Biden called the protesters "domestic terrorists" and said that the event as "one of the darkest days" in the history of the US.

There were also widespread calls to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from the office.

