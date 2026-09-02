/Donald Trump dodges a shutdown. Now comes the bigger test: The midterm elections

The immediate threat of a US government shutdown has been pushed beyond the November 2026 midterm elections. But for President Donald Trump, the political battle over government funding may prove more consequential than the shutdown itself.

The House on September 1 passed a bipartisan stopgap funding measure by a sweeping 370-48 vote, extending government funding through December 11. The Senate had already approved the measure, effectively removing the possibility of a shutdown dominating the final stretch of the midterm campaign.

On paper, that is a win for Trump and congressional Republicans. A government shutdown just weeks before voters head to the polls would have handed Democrats a powerful political weapon, allowing them to argue that Republicans, despite controlling Washington, could not keep the government functioning. But the political picture is considerably more complicated. For Trump, the biggest question is no longer simply whether the government stays open. It is whether Republicans can retain control of Congress after the midterms.

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The funding fight has once again highlighted the divisions within Washington and the difficulty of converting Republican control of the White House and Congress into a smooth governing agenda. The latest deal avoids an immediate crisis, but it also postpones the underlying confrontation. That could be politically useful for Trump. The government will remain funded through December 11, meaning the next major funding battle will come after voters have already cast their ballots. Trump and Republican candidates can therefore campaign without the immediate threat of federal workers being furloughed, government services being disrupted and Washington becoming consumed by another shutdown.

That is particularly important because the 2026 midterms are increasingly being viewed as a referendum on Trump’s presidency.

Recent polling offers the White House reason for concern. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found Trump’s approval rating at 33%, while Democrats appeared more motivated heading into the midterms. Forty-six per cent of Democrats surveyed said they were very enthusiastic about voting, compared with 31% of Republicans. Democrats also held an advantage among independents on the generic congressional ballot.

Those numbers matter because turnout and enthusiasm can be decisive in midterm elections. The shutdown fight could therefore become part of a larger Democratic argument: if Republicans control Washington, voters should judge them on whether that control has produced tangible results. Democrats can point to the funding standoff as evidence of dysfunction. Republicans, on the other hand, will argue that they ultimately prevented a shutdown and secured a funding extension without allowing Democrats to dictate the terms.

For Trump, the challenge will be controlling that narrative. The president has built much of his political appeal around projecting strength and delivering results. A prolonged budget crisis would have cut directly against that message. Avoiding the shutdown gives him an opportunity to move the campaign conversation back toward issues where Republicans believe they have stronger political ground. But avoiding one crisis does not automatically create momentum.

The deeper danger for Trump is that the midterms could become less about individual Republican candidates and more about the president himself. Historically, midterm elections often function as a test of the party occupying the White House. If Democrats succeed in turning 2026 into a referendum on Trump's record, Republican candidates in competitive districts could find themselves defending the administration rather than simply campaigning on local issues.

The stakes are enormous. A Republican loss of either the House or Senate would fundamentally alter Trump's political operating environment. A Democratic-controlled chamber could block or reshape parts of his agenda, intensify congressional investigations and make the remainder of his term considerably more difficult to navigate. The December funding deadline could then become an early test of that new political reality.

If Republicans retain control, Trump could enter those negotiations with renewed leverage. If Democrats win control of Congress, the same funding fight could become one of the first major battlegrounds between Trump and a newly empowered opposition.

That makes the current shutdown agreement less of an ending than a postponement.