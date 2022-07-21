Donald Trump and his family bid farewell to Ivana at funeral in New York

Ivana Trump's funeral was held at St Vincent Ferrer Church in New York on Wednesday (July 20) as the former United States President Donald and his eldest children gathered to bid a final farewell to Ivana, who passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.

Ivana was a socialite and first wife of former president Donald Trump. On his social media platform Truth Social, Donald Trump revealed that Ivana passed away at her home in New York City. He added, "She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life."

During the funeral of Ivana, Don Jr, Ivanka and Eric Trump joined their father and former first lady Melania. The siblings were there with their partners and children as they looked on solemnly when Ivana's casket was carried into the church.

The New York Post reported that Eric Trump told mourners inside the church that his Czech-born mom had been "the embodiment of the American dream" and "a force of nature."

On the other hand, Ivanka described her mother as a "trailblazer".

According to the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Ivana died as a result of an accident after suffering blunt force trauma injuries to her torso.

A police spokesperson ruled out any foul play and said that Ivana had been found dead on the stairs inside her apartment.

Donald Trump tied the knot with Ivana in 1977 and divorced in 1992. Together, they have three children: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.

