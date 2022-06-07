Dominican environment minister's childhood friend kills him in his office

Orlando Jorge Mera, the environment minister of the Dominican Republic, has been killed by his childhood friend Miguel Cruz.

Cruz visited Mera in his office and shot him at least seven shots according to a video posted to Twitter by the Homero Figueroa, a spokesman for the president's office.

Although the motive for the killing is not clear, Cruz has been arrested and an investigation is currently underway.

En nombre del gobierno y del Presidente de la República @LuisAbinader, expresamos nuestras más profundas condolencias a la familia Mera Villegas por el fallecimiento del Ministro de Medio Ambiente, Orlando Jorge Mera. pic.twitter.com/3s5z9t07ee — Homero Figueroa (@HomeroFigueroaG) June 6, 2022 ×

Mera and Cruz had found themselves at loggerheads over environmental policy, according to sources close to the investigation.

Cruz had borne losses after Mera reported to the judiciary 2,300 cases of environmental permit violations.

Offering his condolences to the victims' wife and children, President Luis Abinader declared himself "deeply saddened" by the minister's death.

Mera, who headed the environment ministry since mid-2020, was the son of former president Salvador Jorge Blanco (1982-86).

The 55-year-old lawyer is married to Patricia Selma Villegas and has two children out of which his son, Orlando Jorge Villegas, is a federal legislator and member of the Modern Revolutionary Party.

