'Do you regret lying?' Journalist's question unsettles Donald Trump

A US journalist has finally asked President Donald Trump a question he wanted an answer of for five years.

In a White House briefing held on Thursday, SV Dáte asked Trump: "after three and a half years (of Trump’s presidency), do you regret at all, all the lying you've done to the American people?"

Apparently, the question startled the US president and he responded, "all the what?".

However, Dáte, a White House correspondent, once again, daringly repeated his point: "All the lying, all the dishonesties".

"That who has done," Trump said.

"You have done," the reported replied, after which Trump cut him off and pointed his finger towards the next journalist to ask him any question during the briefing.

Later, Dáte took to Twitter, where he expressed delight for able to ask the question to Trump.

For five years I've been wanting to ask him that. — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) August 13, 2020 ×

"For five years I've been wanting to ask him that," he wrote on Twitter.

Dáte later said that he tried to ask him the same question in March, but was sidelined, in an interview to The Guardian.

"Maybe he didn’t recognise me this time," he said.

"You know, he has this group of folks that he normally asks questions of."

He further said Trump's false claims are "singular piece of his presidency that will be remembered in 10 years".

Dáte was not surprised with Trump's reaction, however, when asked whether he would again intend to ask the same question, he said, "Yes, absolutely".

