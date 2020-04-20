Discovering real inner chef: Vietnamese post culinary disasters online

Perfectly-glazed buns melt-in-your-mouth cakes. The oozing chocolate and an Instagram-able dinner table.

Is this the story of your lockdown?

Or does it look more like this?

Sponge cakes too hard for human-teeth?

Eggs that look more like a pufferfish?

And royal plating disasters! If the lockdown is all about finding your inner chef-- then why fake it till you make it?

Those jaw-dropping lemon cakes and the gorgeous cookies don't happen overnight.

While the picture-perfect food makes it to Instagram. The numerous trials and errors end up in the dustbin or worse, in the stomachs of blackmailed family members.

But not anymore!

Thousands in Vietnam are ready to reverse this trend. They are coming out with the grain of truth and posting their culinary disasters online!

From alien-looking cakes to charred food. It's all out there for the world to see. It all started in the second week of April.

A 37-year-old, Dinh Duc Thanh is a Vietnamese videographer created a Facebook page for culinary catastrophes.

Dinh Duc Thanh, administrator of the Facebook group 'Hating kitchen, not addicting to houses'.

"I think when there are groups on attractive, delicious dishes and a nice house, we should also have someplace where people can share their failure, so that people may feel more comfortable, being able to share themselves."

Within days, thousands were sharing their stories. One netizen laughed at his disastrous ripe cakes. Another woman complained about how her husband thought her banana cream was cat vomit!

One mother shared a video of her daughter refusing to eat her sad-looking cake! Another shared photos of burnt potatoes and charred pans.

The ash is finally out of the bag. Apart from the smoked flavour, this has given rise to good laughter online and no one is complaining!

As everyone knows, cooking and baking isn't everyone's cup of tea.