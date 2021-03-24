Digital future needs to be 'sustainable': Former Estonia minister Karu at WION's Global Summit

What is the future of digitalisation in the post-pandemic world? Sustainability is the keyword, according to Kaimar Karu, Former Minister of Foreign Trade and Information Technology, Republic of Estonia.

"I hope and believe that our future will be more sustainable," said Karu during a panel discussion on the future of digital revolution, moderated by international TV presenter Ali Aslan at WION's Global Summit 2021 Dubai.

"I don't really mean the nature or the climate because the planet will be fine, humanity may not be so much."

He added that if humanity needs to survive, the practices need to be sustainable, adding that "there are no recipes" of how to do it.

"We need to collaborate," Karu said adding that the pandemic has taught us that "we should stop looking at the pieces of the puzzle to make it all work because nobody has the box of puzzle."

"So sustainability, collaboration, and treating complex systems as complex rather than puzzles," Karu told the session.

Jehudi Castro, Former Deputy Minister, Digital Economy, Colombia; Simon Lacey, Former VP, Huawei Technologies; Gilles Babinet, Digital Champion at the European Commission for France; Audrey Tang, Digital Minister, Taiwan; Maria Galindo, Current Advisor in International Digital Policy, Ministry for Digital Policy and Public Administration, Government of Catalonia, were the other speakers who shared their thoughts during the discussion on the digital revolution.