/Did US military use Anthropic’s Claude AI in Maduro’s capture operation? What we know

The US military reportedly used Anthropic’s artificial intelligence model Claude during the operation in Caracas to capture the Venezuelan leader, Nicolas Maduro, last month. American forces on January 3 seized the Venezuelan leader in what it described as its war against drug cartels and drug lords. In an operation titled Operation Absolute Resolve, the American forces entered Venezuela, bombed Caracas and captured Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, from their presidential palace under the orders of US President Donald Trump.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the AI model was used after its partnership with data firm Palantir Technologies, whose platforms are widely used by the US defence department and federal law enforcement.

While details of how Claude was used in the US military operation in Caracas remain undisclosed, the deployment reportedly supported aspects of the mission planning and execution.

According to Anthropic’s usage policies, its AI model Claude cannot be used to support violence, design weapons or carry out surveillance.

In a statement, Anthropic said, “We cannot comment on whether Claude, or any other AI model, was used for any specific operation, classified or otherwise.” It added, “Any use of Claude—whether in the private sector or across government—is required to comply with our Usage Policies, which govern how Claude can be deployed. We work closely with our partners to ensure compliance.”

The revelation marks a notable moment in the growing integration of commercial AI into national security and military domains. Claude is among the few AI models reportedly accessible in classified environments through trusted partnerships, even though most AI tools used by the military are limited to unclassified systems.