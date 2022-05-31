Did Putin fake his visit to military hospital? Photos reveal familiar face

According to eagle-eyed online users, Russian President Vladimir Putin may have staged a recent visit to a military hospital in Moscow to meet with wounded soldiers.

Kremlin had released a video a few days ago in which Putin can be seen at the Mandryk Central Military Clinical Hospital of the Russian Defence Ministry.

In the video, he can be seen speaking to members of the Russian Armed Forces undergoing treatment after being wounded during the special military operation, as well as with the hospital’s medical personnel.

He told one of the Russian soldier's sons that, “He will be proud of his dad.”

Netizens have claimed that they recognise one of the “patients” at the military hospital from a previous event.

According to Adam Rang, a self-described “counter-propaganda” activist living in Estonia, pointed out a wounded soldier resembled a factory worker who Putin previously met.

Putin met with a wounded soldier who, by a strange coincidence, was also a factory worker he previously met. pic.twitter.com/hz4q2EJzFx — Adam Rang 🇪🇪🇺🇦 (@adamrangpr) May 26, 2022 ×

He has posted an entire thread on Twitter of such incidents showing that it is a common tactic used by Russia.

Some people have their doubts. It’s not conclusive but it does seem to be the same person - and there’s certainly nothing new about that tactic from Putin. See below. There was even a rioter in 2007 in Estonia who popped up as a protestor in Ukraine’s Donbas in 2014. pic.twitter.com/i1HfjQ29CU — Adam Rang 🇪🇪🇺🇦 (@adamrangpr) May 26, 2022 ×

In response, another Twitter user commented, ''That 'factory worker' and 'wounded soldier' that Putin keeps meeting also works for the FSB. He is the Kremlin’s equivalent of Mrs Rabbit in Peppa Pig.''

That “factory worker” and “wounded soldier” that Putin keeps meeting also works for the FSB. He is the Kremlin’s equivalent of Mrs Rabbit in Peppa Pig. https://t.co/TH9Up3Dv2C — JOE RICH #StandWithUkraine #SlavaUkraini (@joerichlaw) May 26, 2022 ×

#Russia: This looks about right. In case you were wondering how #Putin can possibly risk being in the presence of regular #RussianPeople. He never does. pic.twitter.com/LpCOP5pYvB — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) May 26, 2022 ×

The United States and Britain have accused Russia of spreading disinformation online and manipulating public opinion about the war in Ukraine.

They have vehemently rejected Russian claims that the West is aiming to control all information flows and define what is true or not true.

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

