'Diamonds' that caused mass-hysteria in South Africa turn out to be quartz

Thousands of people were lured to a South African village in hopes of finding expensive diamonds. But as the story unfolded, the stones which ignited mass-hysteria turned out to be ordinary quartz, far cheaper than what people were hoping to unearth.

People flocked to KwaHlathi village in eastern KwaZulu-Natal province of South Africa, hoping to get a chance to amass a fortune through diamonds. Since 12 June, villagers had been digging into the ground after a precious-looking stone was discovered by a herder. Soon after the discovery, word spread like wildfire in the country.

To their disappointment, the stones turned out to be of little value. Officials on Sunday that the stones were in fact very ordinary, much to the dismay of people who had been shovelling for days.

Ravi Pillay, the provincial executive council member for economic development and tourism on Sunday said that at least 3,000 people were at the site, from where samples were picked for further inspection.

According to the tests, it was “conclusively revealed” that stones found in the area are “not diamonds as some had hoped”, The Guardian cited him as saying.

Even then, the value of these quartz crystals is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, Pillay added that it could be “very low compared to that of diamonds”. The immediate response of people highlights a problem faced by many people in South Africa - unemployment and poverty.

After the true nature of stones was revealed, less than 500 people still remain on the site still hoping to find something of value. Owing to minings, 5 hectares (12 acres) of land has undergone damage and is now covered in holes which pose a threat to nearby cattle. The official claims that those that decided to continue pursuing mining may be asked to leave by law enforcement agencies if necessary to prevent any spread of COVID-19.

