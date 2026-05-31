A rogue artificial intelligence system is currently tearing through Instagram, leaving a trail of devastated creators and small business owners in its wake. Across the internet, desperate users are watching years of hard work disappear in an instant as Meta’s automated moderation algorithms permanently delete their accounts without warning. Yet, as the crisis deepens and livelihoods are destroyed, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri and Meta leadership remain completely silent, effectively going into hiding while their flawed technology runs rampant.

The current situation is nothing short of a nightmare for those who rely on the platform for their income. Independent artists, local businesses, and content creators are finding their digital storefronts and communities wiped out for supposed "inauthentic behaviour." In reality, these genuine human users are being purged for everyday activities, liking too many posts, replying to comments too quickly, or simply logging in from a new location.

What makes the situation profoundly infuriating is the total absence of human customer support. In a sweeping push for corporate cost-cutting, Meta aggressively replaced its human trust-and-safety teams with AI. When a devastated business owner appeals their false-positive ban, their case is simply reviewed by the exact same broken algorithm that deleted their account in the first place, trapping them in an endless, automated loop of rejection.

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Meanwhile, official Meta spokespeople continue to gaslight the user base, describing the mass deletions as a "routine process" to remove bots and spam. This excuse rings hollow when coordinated bot farms and cryptocurrency scammers are effortlessly bypassing the AI to purchase "Verified" blue checkmarks, scamming users under the guise of authenticity.

Tech analysts suggest Meta's AI is suffering from "model collapse." Overwhelmed by the synthetic bot traffic flooding the platform, the algorithm has forgotten what normal human behaviour actually looks like. It now treats genuine human interaction as a hostile anomaly to be purged.