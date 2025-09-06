/Department of War: Why Trump wants to restore pre World War II name – Know its history

US President Donald Trump on Friday (Sep 5) signed an executive order, rebranding the Department of Defence as the Department of War, a name that hasn’t been used in over 70 years. Trump said that the move is indeed to “send a message of victory.” He said that the current name of the Pentagon was “too wokey” and failed to project strength, adding that the old name was “more appropriate for where the world is right now”.

The order signed by Trump allows the department to use the new name as a “secondary title”. To formally rename the Pentagon, Trump would require congressional approval.

Why does Trump want to change the name of Pentagon?

The recent executive order, which recognises Department of War as Pentagon’s secondary title, is not a surprise. Trump had expressed his desire to change the name in the past as well. Last month, Trump said that the Department of Defense “didn’t sound good to me... it used to be called the Department of War. It had a stronger sound, and as you know, we won World War I, we won World War II, we won everything. Now we have a Department of Defense; we’re defenders.”