Denmark's Queen Margrethe apologises for stripping her grandchildren of royal titles

Days after stripping her grandchildren of royal titles, Denmark's Queen Margrethe on Tuesday apologised for her decision but stopped short of reversing it.

"I have made my decision as Queen, mother and grandmother, but, as a mother and grandmother, I have underestimated the extent to which much my younger son and his family feel affected. That makes a big impression, and for that I am sorry," read the statement released on the royal family's website.

"No one should be in doubt that my children, daughters-in-law and grandchildren are my great joy and pride. I now hope that we as a family can find the peace to find our way through this situation," it read further.

Explaining her decision, Queen Margrethe said the decision was taken to "ensure that the monarchy always shapes itself in keeping with the times".

Queen Margrethe, Europe’s longest-serving monarch at present last week announced that Prince Joachim's four children: Nikolai, Felix, Henrik and Athena will not have their official royal titles.

“As of January 1, 2023, the descendants of His Royal Highness Prince Joachim will only be able to use their titles of Count and Countess of Monpezat, their previous titles of Prince and Princess of Denmark ceasing to exist,” a statement from the royal palace stated

Queen Margrethe slimming down the monarchy is similar to steps taken by newly crowned King Charles III. Last month, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were demoted to the bottom of the royal family's website alongside disgraced Prince Andrew.

The move was is in line with King Charles III's view of having a slimmed and toned-down monarchy as the public cannot continue to fund an ever-expanding royal family.

