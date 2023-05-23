Denmark willing to host Ukraine peace summit, seeks engagement from India, China and Brazil

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen put forward a proposal on Monday saying that Denmark 'would like to host' a summit aimed at establishing peace between Ukraine and Russia in July. He further stated that for such a meeting, he would be requiring engagement from India, China and Brazil, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

During the G7 meeting in Japan on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sought support for Kyiv's plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine. He also further proposed to hold a global summit in July.

"If Ukraine finds that the time has come to have such a meeting, that would be fantastic. And then Denmark would obviously like to host the meeting," Lokke Rasmussen told reporters on the sidelines of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

A proposal, that was put forward in the month of December by Ukraine to hold a peace summit in February 2023, was never substantiated.

"For starters, we need to put some effort into creating a global commitment to organise such a meeting," Lokke Rasmussen said, adding that a summit should not just be attended by Ukraine's allies.

"It is necessary to build interest and involvement from countries like India, Brazil and China," he said. "It is hard for me to see" Russia taking part, he added. Denmark to help train Ukrainian pilots on US-made F-16 fighter jet Denmark's defence minister on Friday said that the country will help train Ukrainian pilots on the US-made F-16 fighter jet after Washington released a statement saying that it would support the initiative.

"The country will now be able to move forward for a collective contribution to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16s", said acting Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen. ‘Bakhmut not occupied,’ insists Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky despite Russia claiming victory Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky continued to insist on Sunday that the besieged Ukrainian city of Bakhmut has “not been occupied”, despite Russia claiming victory.

"Bakhmut is not occupied by Russia today," Zelensky told a press conference during the G7 summit in Hiroshima, according to AFP news agency.

"They are in Bakhmut," he said, not clarifying if that referred to Russian or Ukrainian troops.

"I cannot share with you the tactical views of our military. The most difficult thing would be if there was some tactical mistake in Bakhmut and our people were surrounded," he said.

On Saturday, the chief of the Russian mercenary Wagner Group claimed that they have taken full control of Bakhmut following months of a protracted and bloody war with the Ukrainian troops.

(With inputs from agencies)

