'Democrats can be buzzkills,' former President Barack Obama takes shot at cancel culture

Former US President Barack Obama in a recent podcast interview took a potshot at the increasingly prevalent 'cancel culture' and called 'Democrats' a buzzkill for trying to be excessively politically correct.

"Democrats can be [buzzkills], right? “Sometimes people just want to not feel as if they are walking on eggshells, and they want some acknowledgement that life is messy and that all of us, at any given moment, can say things the wrong way, make mistakes,” said Obama.

Read more: Barack Obama bags Emmy for best narration in 'Our Great National Parks'

The former President gave himself as an example and stated whenever he toed a similar line, he ended up getting caught in “policy gobbledygook.”

"I think we do get into trouble. Look, I used to get into trouble whenever, as you guys know well, whenever I got a little too professorial and, you know, started...when I was behind the podium as opposed to when I was in a crowd, there were times where I’d get, you know, sound like I was giving a bunch of policy gobbledygook,"

Obama added that contrary to what modern-day politicians believe, people did not think about issues in such a manner.

"And that’s not how people think about these issues. They think about them in terms of the life I’m leading day to day. How does politics, how is it even relevant to the things that I care the most deeply about?"

Watch: Barack Obama reunites with the boy who touched his head 13 years ago

“I think where we get into trouble sometimes is where we try to suggest that some groups are more...because they historically have been victimised more...that somehow they have a status that’s different than other people and we’re going around scolding folks if they don’t use exactly the right phrase,” he added.

Obama also added that often 'identity politics' becomes the 'principle lens' through which politicians view their various political challenges.

Barack Obama is currently on an election canvassing trail for Democrats in the swing states ahead of the crucial midterm election.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: