Democrat leader Jamaal Bowman censured by House for pulling false fire alarm

The Republican majority House on Thursday (Dec 7) voted to censure Democratic congressman Jamaal Bowman for triggering a false fire alarm at the US Capitol complex that forced the evacuation of an office building, prior to a crucial vote in September.

The GOP-led censure resolution passed by a vote of 214 to 191. It was introduced by Rep. Lissa McClain who defended her resolution saying Bowman pulled the alarm to cause "chaos and stop the House from doing its business". At the time, the lawmakers were scrambling to pass a bill to fund the government before a shutdown deadline.

“It is reprehensible that a member of Congress would go to such lengths to prevent House Republicans from bringing forth a vote to keep the government operating and Americans receiving their paychecks," said McClain during the session.

After the vote, Bowman was called into the well of the House floor to be officially reprimanded while Speaker mike Johnson publically announced the censure. Several Democratic lawmakers such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts walked and stood behind Bowman during the proceedings.

Bowman pleads guilty

After being caught on camera, Bowman initially played the innocent card, saying he had pulled the button by mistake as he thought it would open the door.

“I was trying to get to a door. I thought the alarm would open the door, and I pulled the fire alarm to open the door by accident. I was just trying to get to my vote and the door that’s usually open wasn’t open, it was closed.” Bowman said.

However, in October, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanour count and agreed to pay a $1,000 fine and serve three months of probation.

On Wednesday, arguing his case, he took the fight to the Republicans and said the GOP was wasting time by introducing such motions.

“It’s painfully obvious to myself, my colleagues and the American people that the Republican Party is deeply unserious and unable to legislate," he said, adding that the censure proves the inability of Republicans to "govern and serve the American people".

A censure is a parliamentary jingo and a way for the members to formally express disapproval towards a congressman. It is not as severe as an expulsion. While largely symbolic and unenforceable, censures can have deep political consequences.

Bowman becomes the 27th person overall and the third just this year to be censured by the chamber. Last month, the GOP lawmakers censured Rashid Talib for her views on the Israel-Hamas war. In June, Adam Schiff of California was given the tap for his comments from years ago about the investigation into former president Donald Trump's ties to Russia.