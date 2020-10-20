Democracy will continue in Kyrgyzstan, envoy tells WION

Even as things struggle to settle in Kyrgyzstan after unrest due to disputed election, the Kyrgyz envoy to India has said emocracy will continue in the country.

Speaking exclusively to WION's diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Kyrgyzstan's envoy to New Delhi Asein Isaev said, "According to our constitution, new elections will be help. The new government is working on it."

This is the first time the envoy has spoken about political developments in his country.

Excerpts from his interview --

WION: If you can describe what has happened in your country...

Asein Isaev: It was result of unfair parliamentary elections. Specific of this election, 16 parties were contesting. And when result of elections were announced, only three parties won, and the other 13 parties could not be in the parliament. By opinion of people, it was unfair. Three parties do not represent the interest of all people. People gathered at the main square and demanded to eliminate the result. It was provocation -- some groups started to damage buildings and cafes and restaurants. Police force was called in to forge law and order, but to no avail. People called for new elections. It was unexpected and no one expected this result. And as a result, the prime minister and the minister of home affairs had to resign.

WION: Will new elections take place?

Asein Isaev: The new leader came from jail -- he was a political prisoner. His name is Sadyr Japarov -- he is now the prime minister and the current president. He was in jail for 11 years. People demanded he must be elected as the PM. When our president resigned, according to constitution, obligation of his duties were put on current PM. He announced everything must be done by constitution and by law. According to constitution, new elections will be done. The new government is working on it.

WION: Any foreign influence in what has happened in your country ?

Asein Isaev: Everything happened very quickly, and nobody had expected it. There was, however, no foreign influence. Not even from China. China has said it respects our sovereignty and never will be involved in our internal affairs. We respect each other. There's no evidence to show China was involved in our internal affairs.

WION: On ties with India, any engagement by new administration?

Asein Isaev: Our new prime minister announced he would continue agreements with our foreign partners. He will continue democracy, and India is our natural ally. We are proud that last year we were able to sign an important agreement with India.

WION: The SCO virtual meet will take place on Nov 30. You are part of SCO. Have you received the SCO Council of Heads of Government invitation?

Asein Isaev: Yes, we have recieved a formal invitation and our head of state will participate in it.

