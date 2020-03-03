Death toll rises to eight as tornadoes devastate Tennessee

WION Web Team Tennessee Hills, Tennessee, United States of America Mar 03, 2020, 09.48 PM(IST)

Tornado in Tennessee Photograph:( AFP )

At least eight people have been killed after tornadoes destroyed the US state of Tennessee.

The tornados which struck Nashville destroyed buildings and toppled powerlines.

Several houses were damaged as residents struggled to relocate as authorities warned people to stay out of powerlines and asked them to report any case of a gas leak.

All Metro offices were closed as authorities opened public shelters. 

"Nashville is hurting, and our community has been devastated," Mayor John Cooper said while appealing to people to lend a helping hand to a neighbour in need.

Tennessee is one of 14 states voting in the crucial Super Tuesday primaries for the US presidential elections.

Meanwhile, Governor Bill Lee said, "We will continue deploying search and rescue teams, opening shelters across the state, and sending emergency personnel to our communities hit hardest."