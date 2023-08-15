At least 12 killed after huge explosion near Dominican Republic capital

The death toll after an explosion near the Dominican Republic’s capital in a market area, has risen to at least 12, including a four-month-old baby, said a report by CNN, citing the Dominican Red Cross, on Tuesday (August 15). This comes after the initial death toll reported by the country’s national health service was three.

About the explosion

The explosion occurred on Monday (August 14) at a business, in San Cristobal, west of the country’s capital Santo Domingo. So far, at least 12 people have been killed and another 65 people have been injured, according to the American media report.

Additionally, some 55 people were also reported to be missing, said the Dominican Red Cross, in a statement. It added that three structures had completely collapsed following the blast near a shopping centre.

The country’s National Health Service, on Monday, also reported the death of a four-month-old baby and two adults whose bodies were 90 per cent burned. A local bank later confirmed that one of their female employees died in the explosion, reported the Associated Press.

Response to the incident

According to the country’s emergency services, the explosion occurred at a bakery and prompted evacuations from nearby areas after black smoke rose from the city’s centre and quickly spread across several blocks. A report by the AP said that some people thought it was a bomb or an earthquake.

The Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader expressed his concern for the situation and said he is closely following events, on Monday (August 14) during an address from the National Palace, reported by the local media.

The PM also ordered the mobilisation of 20 ambulances and 14 firetrucks, to respond to the incident, said the emergency services.

Images from the site, known as “Old Marketplace” – which is typically filled with throngs of people shopping daily for goods ranging from fruits to clothes – showed charred cars and debris from several collapsed buildings on the streets.

As of Monday night, firefighters were still battling the blaze, while the authorities asked the people to clear the area, warning that other buildings could collapse. “These buildings are very weak,” said legislator Franklin Rodriguez, as quoted by AP.

Government officials present on the site told the local media that they are also concerned about people’s health given the heavy smoke.

(With inputs from agencies)





