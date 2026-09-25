/‘Dangerous manoeuvres’: Philippines accuses China of blocking resupply mission in South China Sea

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Friday (Sep 25) accused China of obstructing a resupply mission to Filipino troops aboard a grounded World War II-era warship in the South China Sea. The PCG said the China Coast Guard and the People’s Liberation Army Navy blocked what Manila described as a “legitimate humanitarian and sustainment operation” to Second Thomas Shoal on Thursday (Sep 24).

“There was no collision, and no one was injured, but the dangerous manoeuvres of the China Coast Guard created a serious risk of collision,” PCG spokesperson Jay Tarriela said.

The Philippine side said the actions prevented the mission from being completed and “put Filipino personnel at risk”. Manila said the conduct was inconsistent with international law and the 2016 arbitral ruling that rejected China’s sweeping claims over the South China Sea.

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The Philippines called on Beijing to stop interfering with resupply missions. The PCG said it would continue operations and exercise Manila’s sovereign rights and jurisdiction in the area.

China rejects Philippine account

China Coast Guard spokesperson Jiang Lue said the Philippines had ignored Beijing’s warnings before sending the resupply vessel to the grounded warship. He said Chinese forces responded with “on-site monitoring” and verbal warnings.

The latest incident comes despite a provisional arrangement reached by Manila and Beijing in 2024 governing resupply missions to Second Thomas Shoal. The Philippine foreign ministry has said the arrangement helped prevent confrontations.