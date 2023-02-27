Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky condemns China's aggressive actions on India's northern borders

Czech Republic's Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský emphasized the need for cooperation between democracies in the Indo-Pacific to address the challenges posed by China's increasing economic and military power.

In an interview with WION's diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Lipavský said, "I think the biggest challenge in the Pacific is China and its economic superpower. It's becoming a military superpower and we need to be ready to be looking for ways how to have to approach it. I think India understands this very, very well. I think Europe understand this quite well'.'

On Chinese aggressive actions on India's northern borders, he said, "we need to be respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries' internationally recognized borders", explaining, "So if China commits such acts, I will condemn such acts from China so I don't want to make a general statement. But specifically, this is quite clear". China has been, since 2020, involved in aggressive actions at India's Ladakh & Arunachal Pradesh.

He called for open and frank discussions between the EU and India to achieve a mutually beneficial relationship through a Free Trade Agreement. In his interview, he also spoke about Russia Ukraine conflict, the G20 Presidency of India among other things.

WION: What is the key focus of your India visit?

Jan Lipavský: Thank you very much for having me here. And my purpose for this visit to India, it's to show that the Czech Republic is ready to cooperate, and we have a lot to offer. We have a great university, we have great companies. We want to be building a mutually interesting relationship in terms of research of innovation. We have a very strong automotive industry speaking about Skoda or Tata trucks, and we want to be here, and we want to be part of this thriving economy.

WION: I believe one of the key focus areas is also on connectivity, a direct flight perhaps?

Jan Lipavský: Definitely, I'm meeting two representatives of two airline companies, Indigo, one of them for example, and we want to show them that Prague is ready for a direct flight. We have a very good airfield; Prague is a very beautiful city actually. So before, before COVID there were 100,000 Indians travelling to Prague every year, after COVID, we are half the number at 500,000. So working on having these numbers up. And you know, India is a very interesting country for all tourists and without direct flight, it's much harder to reach.



WION: Anything on Defence cooperation?

Jan Lipavský: I think it's a big-big opportunity. The Russian war against Ukraine shows that the Russian military is not a reliable partner. We have a very good defence industry, and we are ready to show it to India. Some projects are already happening, and we want to be able to increase that kind of cooperation.

WION: So making India defence here in India are you planning that? As well as to manufacture here in India?

Jan Lipavský: It is one of the conditions which Indian sides put on the table all the time, and I think it's an understandable condition, understanding the necessity for India to be able to be independent. But of course, we have these technologies. We have these unique types of trucks. We have very different kinds of technologies and military. So it's up to specific companies to offer good deals, but politically we are ready to be working on it.



WION: So you mentioned Russia, the Ukraine conflict that has been dominating every capital. How do you see India's role as the chair of the G20, in terms of resolving this ongoing conflict in Europe?

Jan Lipavský: G20 presidency is a huge opportunity for India. I'm very grateful for the way how you approach that and the leadership in G20 is very important. And India shows that it is capable of that and it's very logical. You have to understand that Russia's war against Ukraine endangers the security of Central Europe and the whole of Europe as such, and we were Russian puppet for 40 years and we don't want to never ever repeat that, we don't want to be again Russia puppet and Ukraine is now fighting not to be Russian puppet not to be colonized by Russia because Russia is the last colonial empire in the world. They haven't got rid of that 19th-century mentality. I think we need a fair broker. I think we need a broker who will be able to strive for deals that will nurture international relations and rules-based international relations. And you know, Russia is committed to driving aggression in the charter of the UN and it is written that aggression war is not allowed. This is one of the results of the Second World War. So, for India, maybe to be working on pushing the charter of the UN ahead, I think that that would be the role I will see even in a G-20 presidency.

WION: We saw at the G20 finance ministers meeting there was no joint statement because of the West versus Russia plus China conversation which was going on. Do you think that these groupings should also focus on other things as well because it looks like this grouping is now being dominated by only one specific subject?

Jan Lipavský: For us, it is the most important issue we are dealing with. I think it is understandable. I know that it's hard for us. I mean, this is tricky, I suppose part of G 20. So many other countries from Europe are. It's to have a serious debate on other issues. Once you feel really endangered by Russian imperialism.

WION: You mentioned the fair broker, do you see New Delhi as the fair broker in this ongoing conflict?

Jan Lipavský: I was more speaking about the possible role of that. Of course, last week, there was a vote in the United Nations General Assembly in India that did not vote in favour of the resolution condemning the Russian war against Ukraine. But I see that this is an opportunity to have a dialogue on that. And you know, when you asked me when I would see the role of India at G20, I came up with the idea that standing by the charter of the UN is something which we need to be working on.

WION: Are you in Favor of Ukraine becoming part of NATO once the conflict is over?

Jan Lipavský: I am in Favor of Ukraine to integrate into the existing European structure speaking about the EU and about NATO. But we understand, everyone understands that this can happen after Ukraine solves its current war with Russia and we are ready to help Ukraine to solve it.

WION: But are you hopeful that this conflict can be resolved because as of now, it doesn't look like there is any peace formula that is being taken by either side? In fact, the two sides are not even talking. So, are you hopeful that this conflict will come to an end?

Jan Lipavský: There is a 10-point plan of Mr. Zelensky. We are supporting it very much. You know, Ukraine is fighting for freedom, and Ukraine is fighting for the territorial integrity of Ukraine in its internationally recognized borders. Ukraine is fighting for its sovereignty. They have a full right to fight for it and defend themselves. Ukraine is not waging war against Russia. Russia is waging war against Ukraine. I know it's from distance, it seems there's some kind of European conflict, but there are a lot of principles in it. And for my country, for Europe, it is about our security too, because if Russia is allowed to expand, then they will attack Baltic countries. Then we'll attack Poland, maybe Czechia.

WION: So you see a repeat of perhaps a world war two scenario?

Jan Lipavský: There are a lot of parallels. Of course, no two same things in history ever, but there are a lot of parallels. And I think we shouldn't allow Russia to become a snowballing Empire again.

WION: So you mentioned that Ukraine should become part of NATO...

Jan Lipavský: One day I see it as a possibility

WION: But you look at the Russian claims or what the Russian narrative has been that it's the fact that NATO was expanding its that is why it took that action, the conflict started. What do you have to say about that?

Jan Lipavský: We are hearing that case. NATO was enlarged because those countries wanted to join NATO. My Country joined NATO in 1997. Because we wanted to join NATO, not because someone in Washington would say Okay, your country you have to be part of NATO. It's a voluntary decision. And I'm proud that my country is a member of the most powerful military organization in the world. And my country is now the safest by fact that we are a member of NATO. So I very well understand that the Ukrainians want to be a part of NATO than Moscow's Empire.

WION: So now coming back to again the big focus of your visit before your visit started there was a release by your ministry which said that the focus will also be on the Indo-Pacific vision as well. So if you can elaborate as to what View Your country has, regarding this specific vision, the Indo-Pacific vision and how your country can help in this vision?

Jan Lipavský: I think everyone understands that the focus is Indo-Pacific right now. It's growing economies, growing populations growing trade. We need to understand what is going on in the Pacific. We need to have good policies. And you know, my government stated quite clearly that we want to cooperate with democracies in the Pacific region, India is the biggest democracy in the world. So, therefore, here I am presenting my country representing the businesses, we want to interconnect research and innovation as basically the key to prosperity. So, we want to create a lot of, lot of good things on the field. And we are ready to cooperate.

WION: When it comes to the Indo-Pacific there are similar worries and challenges that exist in Europe, India has been facing the challenge when it comes to its northern borders. There are other countries as well. What do you have to say about these challenges when it comes to issues arising from countries being aggressive in the region?

Jan Lipavský: I think the biggest challenge in the Pacific is China and its economic superpower. It's becoming a military superpower and we need to be ready to be looking for ways how to have to approach it. I think India understands this very, very well. I think Europe understand this quite well. And definitely, do the US understand is very well and we need to be able to cooperate on that and you know talk to Chinese in a way that we avert possible future conflicts which may arise.



WION: Chinese aggressive actions, the worry regarding it, have you discussed it with your partners and allies in Europe and in the Indo-Pacific?

Jan Lipavský: Yes, we have a clear strategic strategy in the EU, and we have a clear strategy in NATO, which describes China as a set of challenges and opportunities, and we need to be ready for challenges and of course developing those opportunities because it's not black and white. And I'm why should we use the word, China? I think it's obvious the size of the country and the influence of the country is obvious. My govt wants cooperation with democracies of the Indo-Pacific, and we mean it. Democracies are able to cooperate, with India, the biggest democracy in the region and many other democracies here, so we have a lot of partners to be working with.

WION: And what do you have to say about Chinese aggressive actions with India in the northern borders?

Jan Lipavský: I think countries should respect territorial integrity and sovereignty, like Ukraine. So definitely, I would condemn an aggressive action of such kind, and everything should be done to avoid any kind of military escalation and loss of life.

WION: So coming to the trade part, there has been a conversation for EU India Free Trade Agreement. It has been taking time, but what's your view? How can your country help to make sure that this trade pact can be signed as soon as possible?

Jan Lipavský: We need very intensive dialogue & I am a proponent of a very intensive dialogue between the EU and India. It's not an easy discussion. It's a tough discussion. But to have an open and frank discussion is always absolutely okay. So, let's have the discussions. Let's be looking for ways where we will find a mutually beneficial relationship where we can open up markets and at the end of the day, both sides will prosper.

WION: So if I can come back to my previous question, you said I condemn any action that does not respect the sovereignty. Are you saying you condemn China when it comes to it is not respecting the sovereignty of India?

Jan Lipavský: I'm speaking that in the international scene, we need to be respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries' internationally recognized borders. So if China commits such acts, I will condemn such acts from China, so I don't want to make a general statement. But specifically, this is quite clear.

WION: So now coming to multilateral groupings, how they're working UN has been found missing at a time when the conflict was raging in Europe. What's your view on reforms of the Security Council especially India has bit because India is very keen to be a member of the UN Security Council, but there are countries in the council which are not very keen to see an expansion of the grouping.

Jan Lipavský: This is a long-term debate. I don't see any solution to that. UN needs to reform but historically, it's not easy to reform. I think it's the power and international position of India, It's absolutely clear, there is no debate about that. And I would like to hear more Indian voices in the UN, even though the permanent membership of the UN Security Council. I would welcome that very much.

WION: What Kind of engagement are you looking for between India and Central Europe?

Jan Lipavský: I think it's important that when India delegations travel to Central Europe, you can advance meetings with all of the states, it is very logical so for example, this S3 Slavkov format, is a very good format-- Czechia, Austria, Slovakia, let's have the discussions and of course, the business in Europe is interconnected. So once you make business in Czechia, you can easily go to Slovakia, and Austria because we have this European Common Market. So it makes sense to have these bundles. We are very much open to that. I would like to have strong cooperation on research and innovation between Czechia & India it makes sense to me we have a good university. We have a good startup. Some companies are already doing business here. I mentioned for example, Skoda. I know that many of them and it's always good, then when politicians meet and say, Yes, this is okay. We want this and we want more of that.

