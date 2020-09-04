Customs to destroy alligator skin bag worth $19,000 over $51 missing permit

An alligator-skin designer handbag worth $19,000 is to be destroyed after a woman imported it into Australia but its would-be owner failed to buy a $70 permit.

The luxury bag, from a Saint Laurent boutique in France, was seized by the Australian Border Force in Perth on the suspicion it might have been involved in the illegal wildlife trade.

Also read: Adolf Hitler's 'rumoured' alligator dies in Moscow

The handbag shopper had arranged a CITES export permit from France, but didn’t make an application for an import permit from the Australian CITES Management Authority.

Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) strictly regulates and monitors products derived from alligator are allowed into Australia to protect species that might be adversely affected by illicit markets.

The maximum penalty for wildlife trade offences in Australia is 10 years in prison and over $160,000 fine.

Australian Environment Minister Sussan Ley called it a “costly reminder” to apply for the correct paperwork and the citizens of the country should take the time to think about ethical fashion choices.

In picture: Australian Environment Minister Sussan Ley/Reuters

"We all need to be aware of what we're purchasing online as restricting the trade of animal products is crucial to the long-term survival of endangered species," she added.

"Aside from the rules themselves, it is important that people take the time to think about ethical fashion choices."

Governments across the globe have been clamping down on the trade of over-exploited species such as alligators, which critics say are fuelled by the fashion industry.