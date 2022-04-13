Curious case of Sherri Papini: She said she was kidnapped, but all of it was staged

In November 2016, a Californian woman Sherri Papini claimed that she was kidnapped. After three weeks, she reappeared almost 200 miles away from where she was last seen.

However, the case grabbed international media attention when reports emerged that she had staged everything.

National law enforcement experts said that there were several discrepancies and inconsistencies in the alleged abduction.

The case again resurfaced this year in March when she was arrested on charges of making false statements to the country's law enforcement officers and mail fraud.

The prosecutors said that she was apparently staying with her boyfriend in Costa Mesa during the period she claimed she had been kidnapped and remained missing. She had told officers that she had been kidnapped by two Hispanic women.

William Portanova, who is her attorney, now confirmed that Papini has signed a plea agreement Tuesday (April 12) morning in which she will plead guilty to the above-mentioned counts.

"We are taking this case in an entirely new direction. Everything that has happened before today stops today," said Portanova to the Sacramento Bee.

Papini said in her statement: "I am deeply ashamed of myself for my behaviour and so sorry for the pain I've caused my family, my friends, all the good people who needlessly suffered because of my story and those who worked so hard to try to help me. I will work the rest of my life to make amends for what I have done."

In 2020, authorities accused Papini of lying to authorities during the interview despite the fact that FBI agents warned her in advance that lying to the FBI is a crime.

