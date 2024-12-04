Havana, Cuba

Cuba's national electrical system collapsed early on Wednesday morning (Dec 4) after the country's largest power plant failed, the government said, the latest of several such failures as the island's grid falls into disarray amid fuel shortages, natural disaster and economic crisis.

Authorities are addressing operational issues at the Matanzas power plant with full recovery expected by Thursday (Dec 5) according to Vicente de la O, the country's Energy and Mines Minister.

Cuba's oil-fired power plants, already obsolete and struggling to keep the lights on, reached a full crisis this year as oil imports from Venezuela, Russia and Mexico dwindled, contributing to multiple nationwide blackouts over two months.

Work and educational activities were suspended during the contingency, except for basic service providers, said Work and Social Security Minister Marta Elena Feito.

