COVID-19: Hong Kong scraps its contact tracing app

The authorities in Hong Kong have scrapped its coronavirus app, which was meant for contact tracing. Amid the relaxation of pandemic measures, Hong Kong's technology chief said it had "completed its historical mission". The app also sparked privacy concerns, which were dismissed by the authorities.

The app—named LeaveHomeSafe—was discontinued on Sunday after over two years of functioning. It was introduced in November 2020, when the Covid pandemic had just begun.

As quoted by Hong Kong Free Press, a government press release stated: "Following the relaxation of different anti-epidemic measures, the resumption of normal travel of Hong Kong and the Mainland in a progressive, orderly and comprehensive manner, as well as the resumption of the normalcy of public’s daily lives, the 'LeaveHomeSafe' system has ceased operation and the app will not be further updated."

The report further mentioned that the authorities have said that all visit records had been wiped from the system. Notably, people won't be able to update the software anymore, but they can use the app for tasks like registering for PCR tests at government facilities.

After China reopened its borders on Sunday (January 8), inbound travellers don't need to quarantine or do a Covid test on arrival after entering China.

It led to thousands of travellers in Hong Kong flocking to newly resumed border checkpoints on Sunday in order to enter China.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE