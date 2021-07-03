Court in South Africa to hear Zuma's challenge to jail term

A court in South Africa agreed in Saturday to hear ex-president Jacob Zuma's challenge to a jail term. He was handed 15-months' jailtime for failing to attend a corruption hearing. Hundreds of his supporters gathered outside his house in a show of force.

The 15-month sentence was given to Zuma by the constitutional court for absconding in February from the inquiry led by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Zuma had until the end of Sunday to surrender before the authorities. However, a court agreed to hear his application, suspending the order.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (​SABC) reported that the court will hear his application on July 12.

The jail sentence was seen as sign of just how far Zuma, once revered as a veteran of the struggle against white minority rule, has fallen since embarking on a presidency beset by multiple sleaze and graft scandals between 2009 and 2018.

His travails have divided the ruling African National Congress, which cancelled an executive committee meeting over the weekend in order to focus on the ensuing crisis.

The ex-leader has applied to the court for the sentence to be annulled on the grounds that it is excessive and could expose him to COVID-19.

"When somebody is saying please hear me out ... and then we have court that says 'OK, we are willing to listen to you', that’s the kind of justice system people died for in this country," the Jacob Zuma Foundation said in a statement.

At his hometown of Nkandla, Zuma, who did not speak to his supporters, wore a black and gold tropical shirt as he walked through the crowd, but no mask. He was guarded by men dressed as traditional warriors from his Zulu nation, wearing leopard skins and holding spears with oval ox-hide shields.

"They can give Zuma 15 months ... or 100 months. He's not going to serve even one day or one minute of that," his son Edward Zuma told Reuters at the gathering. "They would have to kill me before they put their hands on him."

(With inputs from agencies)