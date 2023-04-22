Costa Rica: Emergency agency reports strong activity from Rincon de La Vieja volcano

Strong activity was reported from the Rincon de La Vieja Volcano in the northern province of Guanacaste, in Costa Rica on Friday (April 21). Citing a statement from the CNE Costa Rica (the National Commission for Risk Prevention and Emergency Care), a report by the Tico Times newspaper said a volcanic cloud was released, reaching up to 7,500 metres in the air. Materials from the volcano's lagoon were expelled to the northern side of the cone and reached surrounding rivers. The report said that the explosion occurred on Friday afternoon.

The CNE is currently monitoring the situation. In a series of tweets, it said early Saturday advised people not to go near the Pénjamo, Azúl and Azufrada rivers. The agency also said information was being collected about the activity of the volcano, adding there was no impact on people and infrastructure.

Además, recordamos NO realizar ingresos ilegales al coloso. Esto es una práctica muy peligrosa y más cuando se observa caída de material por la ladera. — CNE Costa Rica (@CNECostaRica) April 21, 2023 ×

Tourists and locals should remain informed about the current situation and follow guidelines given by the authorities to remain safe in the event of a volcanic eruption, the Tico Times report said.

Costa Rica has experienced many volcanic eruptions in the past from other active volcanoes such as Arenal and Turrialba.

Meanwhile, Colombia, another Latin American country, reported increased volcanic activity at the Nevado del Ruiz volcano. A report by the news agency Reuters late Friday said Colombian Geological Service (SGC) has reported a significant increase in seismic activity associated with rock fracturing within Nevado del Ruiz since March.

Emergency officials are on standby for a possible uptake in activity at the volcano. Despite the threat, many residents have refused to evacuate from their homes.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE