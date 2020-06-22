Coronavirus: US reports 305 new deaths due to virus; death toll stands at 119,959

The United States has reported 305 new deaths due to coronavirus, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed Sunday at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Saturday).

On the 11th consecutive day, US' daily death toll has been fewer than 1,000 and it is the third time that the figures have been lower than 400 since its peak in mid-April.

The United States remains the worst-hit nation in terms of coronavirus pandemic with 119,959 deaths out of 2,278,373 official cases, followed by Brazil, where the country has reported 50,617 deaths along with 1,085,038 cases.

Over 20 states in the US have seen a rebound of cases and the epicentre has shifted southwest from New York and the country's Northeast.

Just after reporting cases lower than 20,000, the country witnessed a spike and moved towards 30,000 in recent days.

The second wave of coronavirus is feared in the country as the US economy is reopening and the anti-racism protests continue to rage.

Trump's Tulsa rally was also criticized as a potential COVID-19 "superspreader" event.