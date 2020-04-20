Coronavirus relief deal for US small businesses to come soon

Officials in the United States are closing in on an agreement on extra money to help small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic and could seal a deal as early as Monday.

The United States has by far the world's largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 750,000 infections and over 40,000 deaths.

US President Donald Trump told his daily White House briefing on the crisis that Republicans were "close" to an agreement with Democrats, and suggested there could be a resolution on Monday.

Members of the two parties have been taking shots at one another over the delay in further small-business aid, against a backdrop of protests by Trump supporters of orders for Americans to stay at home, and businesses to remain closed, to prevent the further spread of the virus.

An agreement on an interim deal would end a stalemate over Trump's request to add $250 billion to a small-business loan program established last month as part of a $2.3 trillion coronavirus economic relief plan. That fund has already been exhausted.

Trump told his news briefing that he was in favour of aid to state and local governments, but in future legislation.

House leaders put out a schedule update saying a vote on interim legislation was likely this week, and that the chamber could meet as early as Wednesday.

