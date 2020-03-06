Coronavirus in Iran: Three senior politicians die, total death toll rises to 107

Coronavirus claims another high profile casualty in Iran. Hossein Sheikholeslam the adviser to Foreign Affairs Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif, has succumbed to the disease.

He is the third senior Iranian politicians to die of COVID-19. The overall death toll in Iran now stands to 107.

In the past 24 hours, 591 new cases of the COVID-19 has emerged. A health ministry spokesperson stated that out of the 23327 suspected cases of coronavirus has been found, were three thousand five hundred thirteen have tested positive.

Huge pressure was seen on Iranian officials to take action against continuous virus spread.

The Iranian government has also issued preventive measures to contain the virus. In the latest development, authorities have decided to temporarily release 54000 people from prison.

Schools and universities were already shut till March 20, and the working hours of offices have been curtailed.

Qom had been the centre of the outbreak in Iran, even in west Asia.

Iranian authorities had made it impossible for the people to leave the city during this outbreak.

Medical teams had been set up on the airports for recording temperatures of those trying to escape the city, those who show virus-related symptoms are being kept under quarantine.

Health ministry has also planned to send three hundred militia members on a door to door campaign for sanitizing homes.

Govt has also planned to contact the families via telephone to identify the possible threat.

COVID19 has already affected different sections of society in various corner of the cities including top officials since 23 MPs have been already seen affected by the virus.

It includes prominent figures such as country's vice president Masoumeh Ebtekar and deputy health minister Iraj Harirchi.

Several Indians have been left alone in the virus hit nation, including 300 Indian students.Till now no Indians have been reported infected in Iran with the deadly virus.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said today that they were in touch with all Indians in Iran.And possible arrangements are being made to evacuate them.