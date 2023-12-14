Cops rescue beaten and starved 'skeletal' boy. A sign on his door read: 'Do NOT give Navin any food'

Trigger warning: Some readers may find details of this report disturbing. Discretion is advised.

An eight-year-old boy was found in a horrific condition by police officials in Illinois, United States. He was beaten and starved in the home and a sign hung on his bedroom door read: 'Don't give Navin any food.'

The boy, identified as Navin Jones, was unconscious and in a skeletal state at his Peoria home on March 29, 2022, and taken to a hospital, where he died. At the time of death, the boy weighed only 30 pounds, as per the testimony.

Now, his father, if convicted of first-degree murder, can face life imprisonment, while his mother had pleaded guilty to the crime already.

The little boy was kept locked in a room which was covered in faeces and urine. There were also signs of physical abuse across his body, arms, face and legs. The note on the bedroom door of the boy read: "Don't give Navin any food or drink. Do not let him out of the room. He has what he needs until I wake up."

Prosecutors said that the room of the boy was disgusting and deplorable and had only a bed and one toy, while the rest of the house located on North Gale Avenue was 'well furnished' and the fridge and pantry were fully stocked.

His 37-year-old mother Stephanie Jones has been facing at least 20 years imprisonment when she gets sentenced next February.

Mother of boy agrees to testify against father

State's Attorney Jodi Hoos, taking into account the mother's guilty plea, agreed not to grant her a life sentence.

Now, Jones has agreed to testify against the 41-year-old boy's father Brandon Walker, whose trial is ongoing.

In the first three days of Walker’s trial, horrific photographs of the boy’s body were shown to jurors, in which his bones were clearly visible through his skin. The boy’s squalid conditions were also shown in the images.

The muscles of Navin had wasted away and his skin had discolored. All his body fat was lost and his internal organs had shrunk from their normal sizes.

Peoria County Coroner’s Office's Dr. Amanda Youmans, who testified on Tuesday (Dec 12), said that his wrists had signs of him being tied up and his body was covered with bruises which he was no longer able to heal.

“He was so malnourished, he couldn’t even make a response to an injury,” said Youmans.