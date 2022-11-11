COP27: Egyptian hunger striker Abdel Fattah is now in 'good health,' says prosecutor, US shows concern 

Imprisoned British Egyptian activist, Alaa Abdel Fattah is in good health and does not require transportation to the hospital, the prosecutor said on Thursday.

Earlier, the police in its statement on Thursday mentioned that he is under medical intervention, contradicted by a personal right organisation leader, who stated that this implies that Fattah is being force-fed.

Fattah is currently serving a five-year sentence after uploading a Facebook post regarding police brutality in order to spread 'fake news.'

Also read | COP27: Barbados PM calls to reform IMF and World Bank, finds support from US, France

The activist extended his months-long hunger to include water in the COP27 meet. The 40-year-old activist also started refusing liquids on Sunday, the first day of the UN climate summit COP27 hosted by Egypt, AFP reported

Watch | Biden hits world stage after Midterms: US President to attend COP27, G20 & ASEAN Summit

The family has been constantly demanding medical updates. His attorney claimed that the prison where he was kept refused him access despite having permission from the interior ministry. His sister Mona Seif posted a video on Twitter saying that they should at least allow the mother to meet him.

Also read | COP27, a 'fossil fuel industry trade show'? Deluge of industry delegates at summit shocks many

During the first COP27 meeting, the new UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Scholz Nicolas all expressed their concerns and urged for his release. Even the head of the UN's human rights said warned that Fattah's life is at 'severe risk.' Recently, the White House expressed its "deep concerns" for the activist on Thursday, AFP reported.

Several activists at the COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh posted videos and pictures with #FreeAlaa on Twitter. Hundreds of them screamed 'Free him! and "No climate justice without human rights." Others chanted "free them all" in reference to 60,000 political detainees that the groups claimed are held in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE