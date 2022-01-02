Coloured ink’s use for tattoo prohibited in EU from January 4  

From January 4, tattoos in the European Union (EU) will lose colour and shine. No, we are not kidding. It's true.

In January 2020, EU’s Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) had banned around 4,000 chemicals typically used in colourful ink for tattoos.

The regulatory body had given ink suppliers time till January 4, 2021 to find a replacement. It had told the suppliers to find different REACH-approved chemicals to come up with same colours.

So, from January 4, tattoo artists in the EU will not be allowed to use coloured ink.

According to the regulatory body, some of the chemicals have already been banned in products applied on top of the skin as they can cause ‘cancer or genetic mutations’.

The REACH has been insisting that "the aim is not to ban tattooing but to make the colours used in tattoos and permanent make-up safer".

Suppliers have been slow on making any progress in this regard, said some tattoo artists. It is making it harder for several people to get colourful tattoos.

Distressed about losing access to Pigment Blue 15:3 and Pigment Green 7, a petition to ‘save the pigments’ has garnered over 175,000 signatures.

The REACH has given ink suppliers time until January 4, 2023 to come up with alternatives for just these two pigments.

(With inputs from agencies)