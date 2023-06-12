Colorado: Bodycam footage shows police encounter with 14-year-old who died | WATCH

Police in Colorado's Aurora released the bodycam footage following the death of a 14-year-old boy who was shot dead by an officer after an alleged robbery, the news agency Reuters reported early Monday (June 12). Jor'Dell Richardson was shot by an officer by an officer who chased him as he ran from a local store where police said he was shoplifting vape materials with a group of youth on June 1.

Richardson was shot in the abdomen and later died in a hospital.

The bodycam footage showed Richardson running away from the officers as they shouted for him to stop and get on the ground.

'Stop, please. You got me'

James Snapp, one of the two officers, pinned Richardson down to the ground, and the teenager could be heard saying, "Stop, please. You got me." The second officer Roch Gruszeczka told Richardson to let go of his gun.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Police in Aurora, Colorado, released body camera footage following the death of Jor'Dell Richardson, a teenager who was shot by an officer after an alleged robbery https://t.co/6xpBU0G5AO pic.twitter.com/Msqqa0ZAJg — Reuters (@Reuters) June 12, 2023

Shortly after, a gunshot was heard and Richardson wailed in pain.