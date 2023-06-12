ugc_banner

Colorado: Bodycam footage shows police encounter with 14-year-old who died | WATCH

The bodycam footage showed Richardson running away from the officers as they shouted for him to stop and get on the ground. Photograph:(Reuters)

Jor'Dell Richardson was shot by an officer who chased him as he ran from a local store where police said he was shoplifting vape materials with a group of youth on June 1. 

Police in Colorado's Aurora released the bodycam footage following the death of a 14-year-old boy who was shot dead by an officer after an alleged robbery, the news agency Reuters reported early Monday (June 12). Jor'Dell Richardson was shot by an officer by an officer who chased him as he ran from a local store where police said he was shoplifting vape materials with a group of youth on June 1. 

Richardson was shot in the abdomen and later died in a hospital. 

The bodycam footage showed Richardson running away from the officers as they shouted for him to stop and get on the ground.

'Stop, please. You got me'

James Snapp, one of the two officers, pinned Richardson down to the ground, and the teenager could be heard saying, "Stop, please. You got me." The second officer Roch Gruszeczka told Richardson to let go of his gun. 

Shortly after,  a gunshot was heard and Richardson wailed in pain. 

Last Friday, Aurora Police Department Chief Art Acevedo told reporters that the teenager was carrying a firearm, although it was later determined to be a pellet gun designed to look like a 9mm handgun.

The bodycam footage did not show whether Richardson ever pointed the gun at the officers. 

Acevedo has been in contact with the teenager's family, who reviewed the footage before it was released to the public. "No matter where this investigation takes us, no matter where we end, it is a tragedy because a young man has lost his life," the police chief told reporters. 

(With inputs from agencies)

