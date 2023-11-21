Climate change part of the problem behind Brazil's all-time temperature record

Brazil, which is currently experiencing a heatwave a month before start of the summer season has recorded its highest ever temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius (112.6F). The highest-ever temperature was recorded on Sunday (Nov 19) in Aracuai, a town in Brazil's Southeastern state of Minas Gerais. The unprecedented spike in tempearture is being attributed to climate change and El Nino weather phenomenon.

Media reports have said that energy consumption in the country has soared in the wake of the heatwave. Red alerts have been issued across the country after temperatures started rising. But forecasters are now saying that there may be a let-up that'll provide comfort to the population.

Watch | The challenge posed by the paramilitary militia in Brazil × The heatwave in the country was making news already, but it drew greater global gaze after singer Taylor Swift had to cancel one of her concerts in Rio de Janeiro because a fan died before a show. The show was slated to take place on Saturday last week.

Organisers of the show have been quoted in media report as saying that Ana Clara Benevides Machado (23) was at the stadium when she sought help. She was taken to hospital but died an hour later.

After the trgedy, Brazil's federal government ordered organiser T4F to ensure water access at all of Swift's concerts in Brazil and issue a directive allowing water bottles to be brought into all concerts from now on.

Climate change is making extreme weather phenomena common across the globe. According to scientists, wildfires and prolonged heatwaves will continue to occur in the world as long as humanity continues to release greenhouse gases that warm the planet.

The El Nino weather phenomenon is amplifying the effect. Currently, Earth is going through this phase. When El Nino is active, global temperatures generally tend to rise.

As for the 'Swifties', as what Taylor Swift fans are called worldwide, they are eager to attend the concert which was postponed to Monday in Rio de Janeiro.