Choc-mint drink is now a symbol of political betrayal in Thailand. Here's how

In Thailand, a seemingly innocent chocolate-mint ice drink has become entangled in a political storm.

Some cafes have suspended its sales due to its association with a prime ministerial candidate from the opposition Pheu Thai party, Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

The beverage, once a harmless treat, is now seen as a symbol of political betrayal, as reported by the Guardian.

Election results and coalition dynamics

In the May general election, Pheu Thai won the second-highest number of seats, and it subsequently formed a coalition with Move Forward, a party advocating for reforms to remove the military from politics and amend the country's lese-majesty law.

Both parties pledged to uphold democracy in a country prone to military coups. They vowed not to join a coalition with the army generals who have held power since the 2014 coup.

Symbolic protests and voter reactions

As Pheu Thai's coalition dynamics remain uncertain, creative protests are emerging. Many support shops removing the choc-mint drink from their menu as a symbolic gesture.

Some cafes describe it as a "betray-your-friend" drink and refuse to serve it. The political connotation has sparked debates on social media, with users expressing their opinions both for and against the beverage.

However, some worry about the pitfalls of symbolism in polarised politics.

They fear that associating the chocolate-mint drink with a specific political party could lead to division and further polarisation.

Critics argue that the drink should be enjoyed by all, just like the colour yellow, which was once associated with the military and monarchy but is now seen as neutral.

Move Forward leader, Pita Limjaroenrat, was blocked from becoming prime minister by military-appointed senators. As a result, Pheu Thai, the expected coalition partner, may be seeking alternative alliances. The scheduled coalition meeting was abruptly postponed, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the political landscape.

Potential electoral impact

If Pheu Thai leaves the coalition, it could face electoral consequences, with Move Forward party gaining support from disillusioned voters. Pheu Thai may be discreet in its moves to avoid outrightly breaking off from its current partners. The delay in announcing a prime ministerial candidate for a vote on Thursday has given Pheu Thai extra time for negotiations.

As Pheu Thai awaits a court ruling over Pita's second attempt at the prime ministerial candidacy, negotiations and alliances remain uncertain. Meanwhile, protesters at Pheu Thai's headquarters remind the party of past military crackdowns, urging them not to betray the people. A protester holding Pheu Thai's beloved choc-mint drink with a sign reading "Pheu Thai, don't betray the people" encapsulates the sense of uncertainty and apprehension among the public.

In this tumultuous political climate, Thailand is at a standstill, with its future leadership in question. As the chocolate-mint drink becomes an unlikely symbol of political division, the country waits to see how the political drama unfolds and what alliances will eventually be formed.