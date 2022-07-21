Chinese youth mimic Shinzo Abe’s killer, create ‘trend’ to hail assassination

In what seems like a celebration of Shinzo Abe’s death, several photos are doing the rounds on Chinese social media where the youths can be seen mimicking the killer of the Japanese leader and posting the pictures online to create a “trend”. The youth reportedly consider it “fun to dress and strike pose the same way as the killer”.

According to ANI news agency, the youth in China are creating short videos and dressing like the shooter to hail the assassination of the former Japanese prime minister.

The Chinese disdain for the Japanese leader is well known as this is not the first time that China was seen “celebrating” the assassination of Abe.

On July 8, as soon as the news of Abe’s death shocked the world, the Chinese were seen hailing the killer and started sending death wishes to him on Weibo.

Badiucao —a Chinese political cartoonist, artist and rights activist based in Australia—shared the post was shared on his Twitter handle, showing screenshots of various Chinese social media accounts celebrating the attack on the former PM.

Chinese nationalists on Weibo have began to celebrate that Japan’s ex PM Abe is shot during campaign today.



they call the attacker “hero” and send death wish to Abe



photo credit @MachineGun____ #TheGreatTranslationMovement #大翻译运动 pic.twitter.com/K4cxtQd0pi — 巴丢草 Badiucao (@badiucao) July 8, 2022 ×

"I hope it is the current Japanese PM got shot)... and Korean one too," one of the user said.

"Thank you anti-Japan hero (the attacker) "Can i laugh?" commented another. While one from WeChat said, "Party Time", adding that "hope the men have trouble, hope the gun is fine" and "f*** I am so happy".

Abe died hours after he was shot while delivering a campaign speech in Nara city. The attacker was later identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, a 41-year-old resident of Nara City and an ex-marine.

He was soon detained and made no attempts to escape from the spot. During interrogation, he claimed that he was dissatisfied with the former prime minister.

According to local media reports, Yamagami was a member of Japan’s Maritime Self-Defence Force where he served for three years till 2005.

(With inputs from agencies)

