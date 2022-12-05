Chinese state media claims Covid is weakening as country lifts lockdowns in major cities

In a report by the Chinese state media, Yicai, citing an expert, said the Coronavirus is weakening and management protocols could be downgraded in the country. This comes after nationwide protests against China’s zero-Covid policy and subsequent ease in restrictions marking an unprecedented shift in the country’s stance on COVID-19.

Since 2020, Beijing has classified COVID-19 as a Category B infectious disease which also includes SARS, AIDs and anthrax. However, the country has been managing its Covid response as Category A infectious disease, a category which also includes bubonic plague and cholera.

This categorisation of infectious diseases has implications for its protocols, for example, while Covid has been placed in Category B but is being managed as a Category A disease the local authorities are allowed to put patients and their close contacts in lockdowns and quarantines in affected regions. Notably, infectious diseases placed in Category A and Category B are managed as Class A given that these infections can spread easily and have a high fatality rate.

The state media report citing an anonymous infectious disease expert said that more than 95 per cent of COVID-19 cases in China are now asymptomatic and mild. Whereas the fatality rate is also low, therefore, adhering to the Class A management is not in line with science, reported Yicai, on Sunday.

The expert also reportedly said that China’s COVID-19 response could be downgraded to a Class B disease management or even be placed in Category C which includes diseases like influenza, leprosy and mumps.

However, any change in categorisation or change in management would have to be approved by China’s top health authority, National Health Commission, which requires permission from the State Council or cabinet. This comes amid the Chinese government and state media’s abrupt turnaround from the country’s zero-Covid policy following rare nationwide protests against its zero-Covid restrictions.

Last week, Vice Premier of China, Sun Chunlan was the first high-ranking official in Beijing to publicly acknowledge that the Omicron virus’ ability to cause disease has diminished and that China is facing a “new situation”. Since the announcement, several major cities have moved to lift large-scale lockdowns and reduce regular testing.

While the outpouring of public anger in recent days has seemingly prompted authorities to ease restrictions in cities like Beijing and Shanghai, some fear that millions could lose their lives if lockdowns are completely lifted. Furthermore, the number of cases recorded daily in some regions has dropped as the testing is reduced.

(With inputs from agencies)

