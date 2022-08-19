Chinese nationals ditch Communist Party; protesters in US highlight persecution of Falun Gong followers

According to reports, at least 400 million Chinese have left the Communist Party and affiliated organisations namely the youth league and young pioneers.

The latest report comes as Chinese nationals in Washington conducted a candlelight vigil to remember those allegedly killed by the Chinese Communist Party for practising Falun Gong which is considered a spiritual practice by its followers but discredited as an anti-state doctrine by Chinese authorities.

Reports claim the Chinese Communist Party had undertaken a campaign to eradicate Falun Gong way back in 1999. Chinese authorities have allegedly killed and detained thousands of Falun Gong followers and put them in "re-education" camps. The spiritual practice had attracted millions of followers in the late 90s in China however authorities allegedly began a large-scale crackdown to contain its growing popularity.

Several people gathered in Washington on July 20 to express their support for Falun Gong and mourn the deaths of their fellow practitioners. The Trump administration had earlier passed a bill to cut funding for Chinese language and cultural programmes offered in the controversial Confusion institute in the US. The institutes were labelled as "foreign missions" with "multifaceted" efforts by the previous US government. The Confucius institutes allegedly censure topics related to Taiwan and Tibet while projecting the country's soft power.

Recently, Rishi Sunak who is running to become the next UK prime minister had declared he would ban all thirty Confucious institutes in the country.

"Almost all UK government spending on Mandarin language teaching at school is channelled through university-based Confucius Institutes, thereby promoting Chinese soft power," Sunak had said in a tweet while declaring that China "represents the largest threat to Britain and the world’s security and prosperity this century".

