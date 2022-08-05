Chinese drills impact security and affects safety of citizens: Japan

As China began its military exercise near Taiwan, Japan said it impacts national security of the country and seriously affects the safety of its citizens.

The Communist regime began live-fire drills in Taiwan Strait after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi left the island nation angering China.

Reports claim Chinese missiles fell in Japan's exclusive economic zone worrying officials as Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called for "immediate cancellation" of the Chinese military exercise.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Tokyo while completing the final leg of her visit in the region amid the Chinese military exercise. China considers Taiwan as a breakaway province which it has often said it will take by force if necessary.

Meanwhile, the US said, "China has chosen to overreact" while condemning the drills stating that Pelosi's visit was being used as a "pretext" to increase provocative military activity in and around the Taiwan Strait.

The US accused China of engaging in "aggressive military drills" as the Communist nation declared it had started "conventional missile firepower assault" in the eastern region of Taiwan.

Taiwan said the Chinese military fired 11 Dongfeng ballistic missiles as Japan registered diplomatic protest against the drills.

Japan's defence minister Nobuo Kishi said at least five missiles had landed in the country's waters as Taipei claimed 22 Chinese fighter jets crossed into Taiwan Strait during the first day of the military exercise.

