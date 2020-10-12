Chinese city of Qingdao intends to test entire population 'within five days' after minor outbreak

After the detection of six new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the port city of Qingdao in China will check all its residents within five days, health officials said on Monday.

Covid-19 first originated in China and then spread to all the other countries that are still struggling to contain the outbreak despite imposing strict lockdown and social distancing measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Six new Covid-19 infections were confirmed in Qingdao, originating from a hospital, which triggered municipal health commission to announce on Monday that the five districts will be tested "within three days" and the entire city "within five days", as quoted by news agency AFP.

However, officials did not tell the exact number of people that would be tested.

The health commission claimed more than 140,000 people of "medical institutions, newly admitted patients and personnel" have already been tested in Qingdao since the infections were reported.

Earlier, mass testing was carried out in the capital city of Beijing in June after a number of cases linked to a food market were confirmed.

China has recovered after the coronavirus lockdown in the country greatly hit the economy and rapid testing and swift lockdowns have subsided the threats of a possible second wave in the country.

