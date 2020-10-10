Scotland: Pubs and Bars close as coronavirus restrictions come into effect

Restrictions on Pubs and bars in Scotland came into effect at 1700 GMT on Friday. The establishments shut their doors as they began 16-day closure imposed by the government. The decision has been taken to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Since mid-September, number of COVID-19 cases in Scotland has been increasing. 1054 new cases were reported on Wednesday (October 7). These were driven by infections in the central belt of Scotland. 3.4 million people stay in the central belt.

Beyond the central belt, pubs, restaurants and cafes will not be able to serve alcohol indoors, and can only serve food and non-alcoholic drinks between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. for the 16-day period.

They will be able to continue to serve alcohol outdoors until the existing curfew time of 10 p.m., First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said.

The UK Hospitality trade association said the new curbs were "a total catastrophe" for a sector already on the brink.

Sturgeon said she would provide an additional 40 million pounds ($52 million) to support affected businesses.

The areas where all licensed premises will have to close completely, with the exception of hotels for residents, are Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lanarkshire, Ayrshire and Arran, Lothian and Forth Valley.

More restrictions will be imposed in those regions for two weeks from Oct. 10, including on indoor group exercise for over 18s.

