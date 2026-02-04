/Chinese ambassador to India Xu says India, China ties have entered a 'new level of improvement'

Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong has described bilateral relations as entering "a new level of improvement", citing strengthened economic cooperation and people-to-people exchanges following a key leadership meeting last year. Speaking at a Chinese New Year reception in New Delhi on Tuesday to mark the Year of the Horse, Ambassador Xu pointed to last August's meeting between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tianjin as a pivotal moment.

He said the meeting had shifted relations from "a reset and fresh start" to sustained progress. "Exchanges at all levels have become more frequent. Economic and trade cooperation has reached new heights. People-to-people exchanges have become more active," the ambassador stated.

A major highlight was the record bilateral trade figure for 2025. According to Mr Xu, trade between China and India reached $155.6 billion (£122 billion), a year-on-year increase of more than 12%. India's exports to China grew by 9.7%, which he described as evidence of the "vast potential" for further economic collaboration between the two Asian giants.

The remarks come against a backdrop of gradual thawing in ties that had been strained for years by border disputes, most notably the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes. Recent diplomatic efforts, including disengagement agreements and high-level engagements, appear to have paved the way for renewed focus on mutual benefits.

Mr Xu also noted practical steps to boost connectivity and cultural links. China has resumed the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage for Indian devotees, a move welcomed in India for its religious significance. India has restarted issuing tourist visas to Chinese citizens, and direct flights between the mainland and India have been restored, facilitating easier travel and interaction.

Drawing on shared cultural heritage, the ambassador emphasised common philosophical outlooks. He highlighted parallels between China's emphasis on self-reliance and India's Atmanirbhar Bharat ("Self-Reliant India") strategy. Globally, he said China's vision of "a world of great harmony" echoed India's concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam ("the world as one family").

"The Chinese nation has always valued good-neighbourliness and harmony among nations," Mr Xu added. He expressed Beijing's readiness to work with New Delhi to align development strategies, expand "win-win" cooperation, and deepen people-to-people ties to build "bridges of friendship".