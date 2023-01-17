China's pandemic-control workers combat unpaid wages and lay-offs

The days that followed the abrupt abandonment of China's zero-Covid policy witnessed a collapse of the virus management system. Since then, China has consistently faced the issue of rising infections and death tolls.

However, another challenge ahead of the Chinese government is tackling angry and unpaid pandemic-control workers. Riots have erupted in several cities in China against overdue services, some of which date to November, reported The New York Times.

More than a hundred workers from a Chongqing COVID-19 test kit manufacturing factory threw things at the police officers wearing riot gear. In Hangzhou, several workers climbed on the roof of a test kit factory and threatened the authorities to jump if their wage disputes remained unsolved.

Since the withdrawal of the zero-Covid policy, the demand for testing kits has plunged. As a result, the manufacturing factories have witnessed a revenue decline, leading to layoffs and pay cuts for workers. According to reports, mass testing in big cities contributed to 1.3 per cent of China's economic outcome.

So far, China has recorded 60,000 fatalities, but experts believe the actual death toll is much higher than the one projected by the government.

Many pandemic-control workers dressed in hazmat suits, also known as the big whites, have been let go, creating a surplus of labour in the market. The government has delayed payments for several lab testing firms, exposing them to debt.

In Hangzhou, the police arrested several workers at an altercation between the two forces in front of a biotech factory. Many temporary workers have also complained about a lesser wage rate than the permanent ones.

Chinese employees usually seek bonuses ahead of the Lunar New Year. But a surge in the cases and deaths, a shortage of fever medicines, a surplus of migrant workers and unpaid COVID-19 workers have made the country's situation worse.

(With inputs from agencies)