China's arm exports decline due to poor quality, unreliable performance: Report

China's arms exports have declined because of poor quality, and weak and inconsistent performance. Citing a report by Directus, the news agency ANI reported on Wednesday (September 13) that in the last 10 years, China's weaponry exports dropped by nearly a quarter. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) is plagued by the issue of low-quality weapons.

The country's arms shipments fell 7.8 per cent between 2016 and 2020 when compared to the preceding five-year period, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

The demand for Chinese weaponry increased as it was less expensive than the competitors' offerings. Cindy Zheng, a researcher at RAND Corporation, said that China has attracted customers for its military equipment with cut-rate pricing and financing, but there are hidden costs- especially when gear malfunctions. “A lack of technological compatibility with the Chinese military equipment can prove particularly expensive," Zheng added.

China is currently supplying weapons to more than 53 countries, most of which are not markets for big arms suppliers. Alexander Vuving, professor at the Daniel K Inouye Asia-Pacific Centre for Security Studies said that Chinese-made weapons were not just technologically inferior but remain untested on the battlefield.

Myanmar, which is a major importer of Chinese armaments, expressed concerns about the low accuracy of the radar on Chinese jets. It recently grounded these jets because of technical issues. The report said that Myanmar paid a high price for these jets but they were still in need of repair four years after they were delivered.

Nigeria, another importer of Chinese armaments, was forced to send seven of nine Chengdu F-7 fighters to Beijing. China's all-weather ally also encountered problems with Chinese-made navy warships, the report added.

Collin Koh, a maritime security analyst based in Singapore, said that importer countries have been concerned about the absence of combat testing for most Chinese hardware. Another problem is political tension with China in the case of integration with non-Chinese systems.

