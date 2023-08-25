China to support Bangladesh in joining BRICS

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that China will always stay beside Bangladesh including supporting it in joining BRICS. According to a report by The Daily Star on Thursday (August 25), Jinping gave assurance to Hasina on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg. He also gave Hasina assurances of supporting Bangladesh in the Rohingya crisis, making Bangladesh a developed, prosperous Sonar Bangla and taking initiatives to quicken the signing of the Preferential Free Trade Agreement, as per the report.

Addressing a press on Wednesday, Bangladesh's Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said both Xi and Hasina invited each other to visit their respective countries, and they agreed to this.

Regarding the Rohingya issue, the report said that Xi wants to resolve it through the tripartite engagement of China, Bangladesh and Myanmar and, assured Beijing would always support Dhaka to this end.

Xi also expressed China's eagerness to help Bangladesh in the development of energy, renewable energy and infrastructure.

Bangladesh PM Hasina, meanwhile, sought Xi's help in the quick implementation of some Chinese-funded projects which are now stuck in a fund crisis. The Chinese president assured that he would look into the matter.

Hasina pointed out that the trade gap between Bangladesh and China will be reduced if some Chinese investments come to Bangladesh.

